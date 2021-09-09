WOM Protocol Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.07 million and $150,059.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

