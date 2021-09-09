Woodcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $984,214.35 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 69.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $984,214.35 and $79,264.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,524.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.27 or 0.07418138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $666.79 or 0.01433197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00394108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00127168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.19 or 0.00559243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.72 or 0.00566835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.00352177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006750 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

