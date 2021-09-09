Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $340.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.36.

Workday stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.66. 40,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,180. Workday has a 12-month low of $195.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,506.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.94.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,350 shares of company stock valued at $106,408,372. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

