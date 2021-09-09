Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post sales of $108.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. Workiva posted sales of $88.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $429.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $432.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $502.34 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $517.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.

WK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.99. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,336,378.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,672 shares of company stock worth $100,669,538 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

