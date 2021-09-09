World Token Price Tops $0.0305 on Top Exchanges (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, World Token has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. World Token has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $80,165.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00064664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00130907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00190475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,390.20 or 0.07316786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,281.53 or 0.99885528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00831605 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,406,119 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.