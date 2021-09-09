Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Worldline has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of WRDLY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,097. Worldline has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

