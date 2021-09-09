Wownero (WOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $68,832.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wownero has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $20.20 million and $68,832.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

