Wownero (WOW) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $21.20 million and $111,482.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00063197 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00134184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00169586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00194160 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

