Wrapped Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $306.80 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and approximately $306.80 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $46,695.02 or 0.99991715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060119 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00072343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001151 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002157 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 203,771 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

