Wrapped BNB Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $415.90 or 0.00897113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00062881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00133290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00192476 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.10 or 0.07377302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,281.19 or 0.99830441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.89 or 0.00774142 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,852,231 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.