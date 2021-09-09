Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Hits Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $792.94 or 0.01687117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $1.52 million and $20,067.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00063173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00132182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00187362 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.82 or 0.07412389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,923.00 or 0.99836214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.00 or 0.00770217 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.