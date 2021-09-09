Xaya Hits Market Cap of $9.88 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Xaya has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and $41,056.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 56,903,513 coins and its circulating supply is 47,761,386 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

