Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Shares Down 4.5%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.13 and last traded at C$3.16. Approximately 423,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 973,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XBC shares. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.57.

The stock has a market cap of C$485.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

