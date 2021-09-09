XMax Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.29 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, XMax has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One XMax coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and $922,085.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00060338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00168141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.76 or 0.00728202 BTC.

XMX is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,920,834,047 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

