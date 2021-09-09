XMON (XMON) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. XMON has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $10,625.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for $1,584.75 or 0.03404908 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, XMON has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00133525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00193734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,491.86 or 0.99889975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.40 or 0.07164117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00855465 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.