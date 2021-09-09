XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Aegis

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its target price decreased by analysts at Aegis from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Aegis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 118.75% from the stock’s previous close.

XOMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:XOMA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,428. XOMA has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $289.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in XOMA by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

