XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of XPO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.81. 1,004,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.37. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.42.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

