XRP Price Tops $1.14 on Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, XRP has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002439 BTC on popular exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion and $7.26 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00068503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00131799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00191306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,737.25 or 1.00006568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.15 or 0.07202767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.98 or 0.00849435 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $432.53 or 0.00925517 BTC.

About XRP

XRP launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,277,229 coins and its circulating supply is 46,585,282,244 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

