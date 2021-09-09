YAM V3 (YAM) Market Cap Hits $9.33 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. YAM V3 has a market cap of $9.33 million and $521,785.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 16% against the dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00061258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00161822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044128 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,918,630 coins and its circulating supply is 12,536,014 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

