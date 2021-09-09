yAxis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124,343.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $124,343.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00008710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00068887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00133653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00194819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,554.36 or 0.99739769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.56 or 0.07161226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.42 or 0.00855724 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

