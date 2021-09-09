YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $96.63 on Thursday. YETI has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

