Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $1.73 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

