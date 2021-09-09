Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $14.48

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $13.61. Youdao shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 582 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Youdao by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Youdao by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $262,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

