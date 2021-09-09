Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.31. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,199,000 after buying an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,406. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

