Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 298,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,348. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.06 million, a P/E ratio of 152.64 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

