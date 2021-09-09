Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Announce $1.59 EPS

Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.54. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $123.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.11. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after acquiring an additional 659,597 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $71,375,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

