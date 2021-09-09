Zacks: Analysts Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Billion

Brokerages forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce $8.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.60 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $6.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $27.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.76 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.16 billion to $35.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Shares of DHI opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.38. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,531,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,408,000 after buying an additional 82,218 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $1,442,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291,936 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

