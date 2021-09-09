Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will post $8.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.62 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $34.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.73 billion to $34.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.59 billion to $37.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $224.04 on Thursday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.86 and a 200-day moving average of $212.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,377,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,010,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

