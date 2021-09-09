Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.03. Eli Lilly and posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

NYSE LLY opened at $254.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

