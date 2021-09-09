Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Announce $2.85 EPS

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.04. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.56.

Shares of THO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.94. 330,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,654. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 30.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 48.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.