Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Announce $2.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.04. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.56.

Shares of THO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.94. 330,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,654. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 30.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 48.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

