Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $774.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report sales of $774.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $765.59 million and the highest is $781.03 million. TransUnion posted sales of $695.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Truist Securities increased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 36.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.7% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,181,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,753,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,144,000 after buying an additional 106,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $124.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.73. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.