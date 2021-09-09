Zacks: Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Alkermes posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,971. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -75.80, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alkermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,737,000 after acquiring an additional 177,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,600,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,045,000 after acquiring an additional 731,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,863 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,954,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,480,000 after buying an additional 459,735 shares in the last quarter.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

