Zacks: Analysts Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Avalara reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.86. 647,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,554. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.37. Avalara has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.60 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $747,313.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,177.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,184. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

