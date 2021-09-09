Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,777 shares of company stock worth $931,778. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter worth $78,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.33. 284,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,224. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,683.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

