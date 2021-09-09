Zacks: Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.87. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTXS. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Shares of CTXS opened at $106.59 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $146.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 881 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

