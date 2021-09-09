Zacks: Analysts Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report sales of $100.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.14 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $92.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $398.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $403.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $424.44 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $437.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.56.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $181.58 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

