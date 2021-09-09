Zacks: Analysts Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post sales of $154.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.60 million. Employers posted sales of $181.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $634.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $653.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $658.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Employers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 42,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIG opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.02. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

