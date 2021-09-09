Zacks: Analysts Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report $687.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $713.00 million and the lowest is $672.91 million. Masonite International posted sales of $587.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $116.23 on Thursday. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

