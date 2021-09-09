Zacks: Analysts Expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDVL. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

MedAvail stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. MedAvail has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $111.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MedAvail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in MedAvail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in MedAvail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

