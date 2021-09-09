Zacks: Analysts Expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDVL. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.70. MedAvail has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in MedAvail by 364.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,389,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after buying an additional 1,874,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MedAvail by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 125,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 2,142,300.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 535,575 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 27.2% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 292,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,429 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 121.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

