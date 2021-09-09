Zacks: Analysts Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Post $1.58 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,965,000 after acquiring an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

