Zacks: Analysts Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $9.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $244.00. 926,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,670. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $149.81 and a fifty-two week high of $246.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.35 and a 200 day moving average of $206.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,835,000 after acquiring an additional 75,848 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,885,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

