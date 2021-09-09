Zacks: Analysts Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on RXT. restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,423. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,577 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,691 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 263.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,186 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,705,000 after purchasing an additional 991,873 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.