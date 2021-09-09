Zacks: Analysts Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.18). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter worth $55,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. 221,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,424. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

