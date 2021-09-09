Zacks: Analysts Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report $415.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.20 million and the highest is $424.30 million. Titan International reported sales of $304.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 182.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Titan International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 226,651 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87. Titan International has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $458.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 2.50.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

