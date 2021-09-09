Zacks: Analysts Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Nine analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.86. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.91.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,350 shares of company stock valued at $106,408,372. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $272.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,512.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.94. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $195.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

