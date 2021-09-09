Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.28. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 560%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 183.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $43,705,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 40.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHCO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 568,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,780. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

