Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $323.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report sales of $323.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $269.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on B. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

