Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

BR traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.73. The stock had a trading volume of 777,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,662. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $177.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

In related news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,576 shares of company stock worth $9,478,456. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.