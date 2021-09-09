Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a net margin of 99.11% and a return on equity of 48.38%.

CANG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CANG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,011. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $653.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cango during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

